Dhubri District Agriculture Office Celebrates Kati Bihu in Madhusoulmari Village

DHUBRI: Dhubri District Agriculture Office celebrated Kati Bihu in a unique way at Madhusoulmari village of Dhubri district on Thursday. During the programme more than ten progressive farmers from Madhusoulmari were felicitated and given horticulture kit, vermi bed by the department. At the end of the programme, traditional cultural practice by offering prayers on tulsi plant and lighting of earthen lamps and “Akash Bonti” on bamboo stands all around the paddy field were done.

District Agricultural Officer Dhubri Sri Azim Ahmed addressed the gathering, wishing Kati Bihu to the department officials and farmers. He also talked with the farmers about the various programs, including PM-KISAN, Soil Health Card, and others, and whether or not they had profited from them.

Sub-Divisional Agricultural Office, Dhubri Salahur Rahman welcomed farmers of Madhsoulmari Part 1 village and thanked them in supporting the department to organise this programme.

Assistant Director of Agriculture Mrinal Kanti Kachari discussed on various schemes like Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana, Food and Nutrition Security, Horticulture Mission for Northeast and Himalayan States, Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana, Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM-KISAN etc.

Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer Wazed Ali Ahmed raised awareness on the need to revitalize traditional agricultural methods, to emphasize the value of natural farming, and to support natural farming as a means of advancing the idea of environmentally friendly agriculture.

