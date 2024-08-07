Dhubri District Road Safety Committees Implement Stringent Measures to Reduce Road Mishaps; 57 Driving Licences Suspended

DHUBRI: In a bid to minimize the road mishap, Dhubri District Road Safety Committees (DRC) has taken a number of initiatives including suspending driving licence, creating awareness and other measures. In the recent meeting held in the Dhubri District Commissioner’s conference hall chaired by SDO (Sadar), Partha Pratim Neog reviewed the resolution taken in the last meeting. As drastic action by police and District Transport Office (DTO) to check the incident of road mishap, 57 licence were suspended by DTO and police by July,2024 while 14 licence suspended in 2023.

A DRC source said that police department has been running joint enforcement drives in coordination with district transport Office regularly in Tamarhat area of Dhubri district. Apart from this, Excise department is also raiding on the road side eateries allegedly selling liquor, source added.

