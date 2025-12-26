Dhubri: Guardian Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass unveils statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Guardian Minister of Dhubri district, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, unveiled a life-size statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, laid the foundation stone of a war memorial in the Netaji Park at Ward No. 6, and inaugurated the newly-constructed Charman Road in Dhubri town on Thursday.

Soon after unveiling the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Guardian Minister Dass felicitated the donors of the land wherein the statue was built in the Hari Sabha premises, with phulam gamochas and citations acknowledging their contribution.

Speaking at the event, Dass said that the former Prime Minister was sent by God with the sole purpose of building India into a strong country.

Dass also unveiled a wall magazine, Canvas- Dhubri, at the Swahid Bedi and Clock Tower premises and termed it the first of its kind in Assam done by any municipal board.

