Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass sets 75-day rural transformation push in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, General Administration, Tourism and Judicial Departments, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, laid out a clear roadmap for Cachar district, directing all blocks to complete ongoing rural development works within the next 60 to 75 days. Dass further highlighted that nearly 1.47 lakh people in Cachar had already received houses under government schemes, and construction work for many of them were currently underway. He informed that around Rs 298 crore had been earmarked for the entire process, underscoring the scale and priority of the mission.

Dass, who was on a two-day Barak Valley tour, chaired a review meeting with the Cachar district administration and heads of all departments here in Silchar. Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome, Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das, and Cachar Zilla Parishad chairman Kankan Narayan Sikidar also joined the review meeting.

A major portion of the review centered on the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Gramin), which the Minister directed to be executed in mission mode. Dass called for rigorous field-level monitoring and seamless coordination among MLAs, district officials, and Panchayati Raj Institution representatives to fast-track construction and ensure that eligible families receive their benefits without delays.

All blocks were asked to submit regular progress reports, while designated monitoring teams will conduct frequent field visits to verify implementation quality and adherence to timelines. Dass also stressed the need for holding Gaon Sabhas across all Gram Panchayats to validate genuine beneficiaries identified through the Anwesha App survey.

Highlighting the responsibilities of different administrative layers, the Minister instructed the CEO, Zilla Parishad, and all block development officers to ensure time-bound completion of works under strict supervision. District officials were directed to extend all necessary administrative and logistical support to the blocks, while PRI members were urged to actively participate in monitoring, coordination, and Gaon Sabha activities.

