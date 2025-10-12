Dhubri kids to represent India at International Asian Samurai Championship

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The two participants from Dhubri will shine the name of their town at the International Asian Samurai Championship, to be held in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on October 13 and October 14. Both players are under 12 years of age Mohit Roy, aged 12, and Marutish Sarkar, aged 12.

Mohit and Marutish have earned the opportunity to represent India and compete with players from several countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and others.

Their achievement has brought pride to the entire region. Marutish is a student of Class 7 at Gauripur Sankardev Sishu & Bidya Niketan, while Mohit studies in Class 6 at Gauripur Public School. Both the students left for Jabalpur on October 9 to participate in the championship.

