Dhubri: Krishti awards community puja committees amid cultural programmes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Krishti, a social and cultural organization of Dhubri, like previous years, awarded the Sharad Samman 2025 at Dhubri’s Harisabha on Saturday as follows:

Best Idol, Courtesy: Sushil Kumar Saha, Vivekananda Puja Committee, Dhubri Idol Artist: Swapan Kumar Paul Immersion Procession, Courtesy: Sabita Rani Sarkar, Roy Para Mahila Samiti, Dhubri, College Nagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee, Dhubri, Bidyapara Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee, Senpara, Dhubri

Best Theme Puja, Courtesy: Shefali Mitra, Usha Sangha, Dhubri, Shakti Sangha, Dhubri, Subhash Club, Subhash Nagar, Dhubri Best Puja Pandal, Courtesy: Soni Jewellers, Dhubri, Binapani Puja Sangha, Dhubri,Maa Club, RK Mission Road, Dhubri

Joint Winners: Evergreen Club, Dhubri, Netai Dhupani Sarbojanin Puja Committee, Dhubri

Best Environment-Friendly Puja, Courtesy: Lipika Guha Chowdhury, Cooch Behar, DK Road Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee (Kali Mandir / Durga Bari), Dhubri.

Beside these, a few prominent persons working in various fields were also honoured and felicitated for their immense contributions to society. At the advent of the programme, Krishti paid a befitting tribute to the heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg, through songs and music in a packed hall in Harisabha.

Also Read: Sharad Samman Awards 2025: Tezpur honors excellence in Durga Puja celebrations

Also Watch: