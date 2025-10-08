Sharad Samman Awards 2025: Tezpur honors excellence in Durga Puja celebrations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Rotary Club of Tezpur hosted the 15th edition of the Sharad Samman Awards at the Bengali Amateur Theatre Hall, honouring excellence among 36 Durga Puja committees under Tezpur Municipality.

The programme began with a lamp-lighting tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg, followed by a moving performance of Mayabini and other songs by Kaushik Sarma, during which the audience stood and sang in unison.

Awards were presented across categories including overall excellence (first to fourth places), environmental awareness, best idol, decoration, traditional puja, cultural promotion, Arati and drumming, and social message.

Bhairab Nagar Durgabari Puja committee won first place, with Nepali Patty’s Madhya Tezpur Yuvak Xangh second, and Garowan Patty’s Ashok Chakra Club third. Fourth place was jointly awarded to Mahabhairav’s Ambars Club and the Marwari Durga Puja committee.

Special awards went to Baan Theatre and Bengali Amateur Theatre (environmental awareness), Harijan Yuvak Sangh (best idol), Rubber Bagan’s Chandi Mandap Puja committee (best decoration), Kamrupiya Xanatan Dharma Mandali and Jahajghat’s Hindustani Puja committee (traditional puja), Oxford Club, Jahajghat (cultural promotion), Ramakrishna Sevashram (best Aarati and dhak), and Lalmati Durga Puja committee (social message).

