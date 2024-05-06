Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Dhubri Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Dhubri Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their votes.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Dhubri Constituency was 17,99,561.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Dhubri Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Dhubri constituency, comprises of one nominee each from AIUDF, INC and AGP.
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Dhubri Constituency
Badruddin Ajmal: Badruddin Ajmal is a multifaceted figure from Assam, India, holding roles as a businessman, politician, philanthropist, and theologian. He founded the AIUDF, a significant political party in Assam, and has been an MP since 2009.
Ajmal also leads the Ajmal Foundation, which manages educational institutions. The AIUDF, established in 2005, focuses on Muslim interests and is a key player in Assam's politics, securing 16 seats in the 2021 elections.
Rakibul Hussain: Rakibul Hussain is a seasoned Indian politician from the Indian National Congress, currently the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Assam's Legislative Assembly. A long-standing representative of Samaguri since 2001, he has served in various ministerial capacities and is also active in sports administration.
Zabed Islam: Zabed Islam is an Indian politician who gained a seat in the Assam Legislative Assembly from Mankachar in 2011 as an Independent. He later represented the Asom Gana Parishad in the 2019 general election from Dhubri.
Dhubri Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 7th May, during the third phase of the 2024 elections.
Dhubri Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Dhubri Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Badruddin Ajmal, representing All India United Democratic Front, emerged victorious in the Dhubri constituency with a total of 7,18,764 votes.
Abu Taher Bepari from Indian National Congress was the runner up with a total of 4,92,506 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Dhubri Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Dhubri Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Dhubri Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Badruddin Ajmal emerged victorious for the AIUDF, with Abu Taher Bepari of INC, as the runner-up.
2014 - Badruddin Ajmal emerged victorious for the AIUDF, with Wazed Ali Choudhury of INC, as the runner-up.
2009 - Badruddin Ajmal emerged victorious for the AIUDF, with Anwar Hussain of INC, as the runner-up.
Dhubri Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Dhubri Constituency ?
A. Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF is the current Member of Parliament of Dhubri Constituency.
Q. What is the Dhubri polling percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2019 ?
A. The polling percentage for Dhubri in Lok Sabha Election 2019 was 90.66 %
Q. Who is the INC candidate for Dhubri constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Rakibul Hussain is the INC candidate for Dhubri in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. Who is the AIUDF candidate for Dhubri in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. For the fourth time, Badruddin Ajmal is representing AIUDF for Dhubri constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.