Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Dhubri Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Dhubri Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their votes.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Dhubri Constituency was 17,99,561.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Dhubri Constituency

Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Dhubri constituency, comprises of one nominee each from AIUDF, INC and AGP.

List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-