Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) observes World AMR Week 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) observed the World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week 2025 with a scientific programme on antimicrobial resistance, zoonoses and their interconnectedness, under One Health Programme on November 20.

The Department of Microbiology, in collaboration with the departments of Pharmacology, Medicine, and Community Medicine of DMCH, marked the World AMR Awareness Week 2025 with the global theme 'Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future.'

The inaugural session was attended by chief guest Yimkum I Ozukum, IAS, Co-District Commissioner of Golakganj. This was followed by the opening remarks delivered by Prof (Dr) Anku Moni Saikia, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of DMCH, who highlighted the growing global threat of AMR and the need for coordinated action.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof (Dr) Jugal Kishore, Director and Former Head, Department of Community Medicine, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. He underscored that zoonoses and AMR together constitute a major 'One Health crisis,' emphasizing the importance of integrated approaches involving the medical, veterinary, and environmental sectors.

A comprehensive overview of the National Zoonosis Control Programme and the status of AMR in Dhubri district was presented by Prof (Dr) Dina Raja, Head of the Dept of Microbiology, DMCH.

The scientific sessions continued with Prof (Dr) Lahari Saikia, Head of the Dept of Microbiology, Nagaon Medical College, who discussed the alarming rise of AMR and the need for early alert systems and strengthened laboratory capacity.

A key highlight of the programme was an in-depth session on managing multidrug-resistant and extensively drug-resistant infections, conducted by Dr Umar Faruque, Assistant Professor of Medicine, DMCH. Speakers repeatedly emphasized the dangers of diminishing antibiotic effectiveness and stressed the urgent need for improved antimicrobial stewardship.

The final session featured a veterinary perspective on zoonotic diseases and antimicrobial resistance, delivered by Dr Arfan Ali, Associate Professor of Veterinary Microbiology, Assam Veterinary & Fishery University, who stressed the interconnectedness of animal and human health.

The event concluded with a strong call for enhanced collaboration, disease surveillance, public awareness, and responsible antibiotic use to prevent future health crises emerging from overuse, misuse and abuse of antimicrobials both in human and veterinary sectors and the consequent zoonotic spillovers and rapid spread of antimicrobial resistance.

As part of the weeklong observance, DMCH also organized a series of engaging activities including a 5-kilometer run, a quiz competition, and a poster competition for MBBS students and hospital staff. Winners were felicitated with trophies and prize money.

