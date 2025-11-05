Dhubri Mela Committee distributes financial aid among fire victims

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Dhubri Ashokastami Mela Committee distributed financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to 13 victims of the fire at Dhubri Janata Hawkers’ Market at the place of incident on Tuesday.

Cheques were distributed among the 13 victims by the office bearers of committee, wherein Working President Amal Kumar Saha, Secretary Ganesh Sen, and others were present. It may be recalled that 13 shops with goods worth two crore rupees were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that broke out in Dhubri Janata Hawker Market located in Ward No. 5 on the late night of Diwali. Secretary of the committee Ganesh Sen appealed to the Dhubri Municipal Board to construct the shops of victims and others to come forward to help the victims. Meanwhile, the Dhubri Town Club extended financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to the 13 shop owners.

