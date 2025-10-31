Movie Theatre Housefull After 30 Years: ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Ignites Dhubri’s Love for Assamese Film

Dhubri: In a historic moment, Dhubri’s movie theatre witnessed for the first time that an Assamese movie had drawn a full capacity audience, highlighting Zubeen’s unwavering admiration. Zubeen Garg's farewell film, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, premiered in the district's only movie theatre, Vishnu Cinema Hall.

According to the sources, the theatre offered four presentations of the movie. The first of which began at 11 a.m. Every event was said to be sold out, displaying the people of Dhubri's deep affection and admiration for Zubeen Garg.

One audience member said, "Our love for Zubeen da cannot be described in words. We've been waiting for ‘Roi Roi Binale’ for quite some time. "Seeing every show house full demonstrates how deeply people love him." This is the first time in over three decades that an Assamese cinema has drawn full-house audiences in Dhubri, showcasing Zubeen Garg's unparalleled popularity.