Dhubri Municipal Board launches visionary cleanliness drive to transform town

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Feedback Foundation Charitable Trust in collaboration with Dhubri Municipal Board (DMB) is organizing a cleanliness drive to maintain a safe and hygienic walking zone along Santi Nagar for morning walkers, creating awareness on health, hygiene, and waste segregation through visible action, beautification of the area with litter removal, and enhance civic infrastructure by installing dustbins and signage to discourage littering.

Meetings are being regularly held with the Safai Mitras and Safai Sarthi of DMB in the presence of the Manager of Feedback Foundation, Piyush Kumar, Ward Mohari, Community Mobilizers, and other DMB officials. The discussion focuses on strengthening waste management practices within the city.

When contacted by The Sentinel, Piyush Kumar informed that the team was emphasizing the importance of proper waste segregation at source, ensuring that households separate dry and wet waste before handing it over to collection staff. Safai Mitras were guided on how to motivate residents through door-to-door awareness and clear communication.

Kumar also informed that Pourosakhi had started collecting wastes in the commercial area where shopkeepers were made aware of the benefits of keeping bins in their shops and encouraged to throw the waste only in the garbage collection vehicle.

“It is just a matter of time when Dhubri town will look clean in the near future if city dwellers co-operate with the men and women engaged by Dhubri Municipal Board and the team of Feedback Foundation,” Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr Debamoy Sanyal told this scribe.

Also Read: Bishnu Narzary takes oath as chairman of Kokrajhar Municipal Board