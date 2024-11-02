Indigenous Residents Raise Concerns Over Property Acquisition by Miyas in Mikirbheta, Urging Citizenship Verification

A Correspondent

MORIGAON: Due to the easy acquisition of property by Miyas, the Bengali-speaking Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, indigenous inhabitants of Jaluguti, Takunabari, Saru-Chakabaha, Boramari, and Majarbori under Mikirbheta PS have long been complaining about this issue. There is a lot of animosity in the district as a whole since it is reported that many Miyas, are buying up indigenous people’s property through certain land brokers and relocating there permanently. Residents of the aforementioned locations further claimed that land brokers take advantage of the poor indigenous people by first buying their lands at reduced costs, then selling them to Miyas at higher prices. The agricultural fields are also threatened. If the process of selling lands to the Miyas, through middlemen is not halted immediately, the locals fear that the Miya community will eventually buy out the residents of the aforementioned areas and the agricultural lands. Residents have submitted a memorandum to the MLA Ramakant Deuri and District Commissioner requesting that these individuals’ citizenship be fully confirmed. Additionally, the locals have insisted that these individuals’ citizenship be carefully confirmed. It’s important to note that the people of Takunabari hamlet are terrified because many of the people there are of Bengali Miya descent.

