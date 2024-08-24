Assam News

Dhubri Police Constable Arrested for Extortion and Providing Fake Verification Certificates

A police constable of Dhubri SP office, Akbar Ali was arrested for allegedly providing fake verification certificates on Thursday evening. Akbar Ali is a resident of Dhubri town who allegedly extorted money from several individuals by providing verifications required for passport.
Dhubri Police Constable Arrested for Extortion and Providing Fake Verification Certificates
Published on

DHUBRI : A police constable of Dhubri SP office, Akbar Ali was arrested for allegedly providing fake verification certificates on Thursday evening. Akbar Ali is a resident of Dhubri town who allegedly extorted money from several individuals by providing verifications required for passport.

Dhubri police cracked down on various fraudulent activities in the district, and a couple of days ago busted a large-scale job scam where hundreds of people were duped with fake employment offers in the Central GST department, a senior police said.

Also Read: Two 6-Quintal Bombs Recovered in Dulung Reserve Forest, Lakhimpur District

Also Watch:

Arrested
Police Constable
Dhubri SP office

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com