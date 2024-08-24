Dhubri Police Constable Arrested for Extortion and Providing Fake Verification Certificates

DHUBRI : A police constable of Dhubri SP office, Akbar Ali was arrested for allegedly providing fake verification certificates on Thursday evening. Akbar Ali is a resident of Dhubri town who allegedly extorted money from several individuals by providing verifications required for passport.

Dhubri police cracked down on various fraudulent activities in the district, and a couple of days ago busted a large-scale job scam where hundreds of people were duped with fake employment offers in the Central GST department, a senior police said.

