Dhubri District Level Development Committee Meeting Highlights August Progress and Issues

DHUBRI: Dhubri District Level Development Committee meeting of Transformation and Development Department for the month of August was held at Tamarhat Gaon Panchayat which was presided over by Dhubri DC Dibakar Nath. The meeting was also chaired by DDC Pallab Mazumder, and CEO of Zilla Parishad Gokul Chandra Brahma while it was attended by all the heads of the departments on Thursday.

Head of Agriculture Department reported that about 1500 beneficiaries received the PM Kisan 17th Installment and on the Aadhaar authentification, the officer said that since the portal is closed, the activity could not be performed. On the question of soil sample collection, the officer said that 98 soil samples were collected and he was asked to increase the target. The Agriculture officer informed that there are about 3700 farmers and that under PM Krishi Sichayee Yojana 53 individual beneficiaries received sprinklers.

Moreover for Horticulture farming, banana, chilli, millet are produced and that about 2200 dragon fruits were distributed and the net profit was Rs 5 lakhs for farming in 3 bighas of land.

The DC asked the doctors of the Veterinary department to be available during emergency cases and to be active and provide adequate service to the public. The DC ordered geo-tagging of the office and asked the officer to provide service through online mode to the public. The soil conservation department reported that because of flood the works could not be completed.

The Handloom and Textile incharge reported that out of 50 cooperative societies only 17 are functional at Gauripur, Bilasipara,Hakama etc. and the rest are dysfunctional because of the lack of the weavers and most of the weavers has already shifted their trade. It was informed that under Swarnirbhar Nari, gamosas are being bought and the DC asked the officer to hold meetings with the cooperative societies.

The DTO informed that about 5000 vehicles were scrapped making a revenue of Rs 7-8 cr. The PWD roads, town planning and the excise department along with some other departments submitted their progressive reports too. Earlier, prior to the meeting, Dhubri DC went on to plant seedlings in the Tamarhat Gaon Panchayat premises.

Also Read: Protests Erupt in Nagaon Against Smart Meters and Sexual Harassment; Groups Demand Immediate Action

Also Watch: