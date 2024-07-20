Dhubri Police Seize Large Quantity of Contraband Drugs from Rented House in Dhubri Town

DHUBRI: A large quantity of contraband drugs was seized by the Dhubri police recently from a rented house in Ward No. 7 of Dhubri town dealing in drugs. The accused, identified as Sayed Sajjad Hussain, was arrested along with the drugs. The police recovered 1 lakh, 15 thousand tablets-capsules, and 475 bottles of codeine syrup from his possession. It is alleged that Sayed Sajjad Hussain had been running a drug racket in Dhubri for a long time.

Dhubri Officer-in-Charge of Dhubri Police Station, Munna Pachai, informed that Hussain was a habitual offender and was earlier also arrested by police in a similar case from South Salmara of Dhubri district.

“Hussain has long been under arrest, as he had been running the drug business with a legal drug license and remained under suspicion. But on definite inputs, when police raided his shop located just opposite Dhubri Police Reserve, they found that Hussain has long been in this illegal business and befooling all,” Pachai further informed. Hussain is in police custody and being interrogated to learn about the network behind this illegal drug trading in the district and elsewhere.

