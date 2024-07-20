Member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes visits Dima Hasao

Haflong: Member of the National Commissioner for Schedule Tribes, Nirupam Chakma, along with IAS Secretary, Alka Tiwari, to the Government of India, the National Commissioner for Schedule Tribes (NCST), and their distinguished team of NCST visited Dima Hasao for a two-day tour.

On the first day of the tour, i.e., on July 17, they visited several villages, such as Michidui, Sampardisa, Jatinga, and the archaeological site of Chaikham. The members were accompanied by the executive member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Samuel Changsan, MACs of DHAC Rupali Langthasa, Ramgalungbe Jeme, Flaming Rupshi, John Phoithong, DHAC secretary Partha Jahari, ACS, and other departmental officials.

As part of the tour, the members of the commission held an interaction with the villagers so as to better understand them and also note and address the problems, issues, and lifestyle of the villagers.

A member of the national commission for scheduled tribes, Nirupam Chakma, informed about various provisions and rights that safeguard the tribal communities in the villages that are present under the Constitution or government. He suggested to protect our forests and reduce the cultivation of jhum. He also suggested that the practice of shifting cultivation should gradually be eliminated and replaced with permanent settlement cultivation.

On the second day of the visit i.e., on July 18, the member of the national commission for schedule tribes held a review and discussion meeting along with all the HoDs of line departments such as PHE, PWD, Agriculture, Health, DRDA, Social Welfare, Tourism and Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs at Dima Hasao Autonomous Council CEM’s conference hall in Haflong. During the meeting, various key points were reviewed and discussed, like access to quality education, scholarships, initiatives to improve literacy rates among STs, drinking water facilities, etc. In the meeting, the commission asked the health department about the requirements for equipment and specialisations in order to enhance medical facilities and health services.

Additionally, the commission discussed that the practice of shifting cultivation should gradually be eliminated and permanent settlement of cultivation should be adopted with modern agricultural techniques that will be more sustainable. The commission instructed the proper implementation of all government schemes in the district should be ensured.

