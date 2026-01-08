Dialysis centre inaugurated at Sapekhati Civil Hospital in Charaideo district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A new dialysis centre was inaugurated at Sapekhati Civil Hospital in Charaideo district on Wednesday by Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ashok Singhal. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Jogen Mohan, former MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, and MLA Dharmeswar Konwar.

The dialysis centre is expected to benefit patients from Sapekhati and surrounding areas, providing them with much-needed medical facilities. The inauguration ceremony was attended by officials from the Health Department.

