Diamond Jubilee celebration of Durlav Chandra Gogoi Jakaichuk HS School concludes

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The two-day-long Diamond Jubilee celebration of Durlav Chandra (DC) Gogoi Jakaichuk Higher Secondary School, Charing, marking its 60 years of glorious service, concluded successfully on Sunday night.

The celebrations began on the first day with the hoisting of the Diamond Jubilee flag by Krishna Kanta Mahanta, president of the reception committee. Simultaneously, 60 symbolic flags were hoisted by 60 prominent personalities of the area to commemorate the completion of the school's six-decade-long journey. Subsequently, statues of the school donor Durlav Chandra Gogoi and the two founders, Kamal Chutia and Dhareswar Chutia, were unveiled by Soneswar Gogoi, Girish Kumar Neog, and Dimbeswar Bora respectively. The Smriti Tarpan ceremony was performed by social worker Padma Kanta Nath.

Later, a Janagosthio Samaroh (ethnic meet) was held, which was inaugurated by Kamaljyoti Gogoi, former Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar district. This was followed by a Guru Sewa programme, during which more than 50 retired teachers from educational institutions in Jhanji, Amguri, Charing, Gaurisagar, Hatighuli, and nearby areas were felicitated by the Alumni Association and the reception committee. The programme was anchored by Jibon Khanikar, chief secretary of the reception committee.

An alumni meet was held thereafter, chaired by Dr Lakshyajit Nath, Assistant Professor, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon. The meet was inaugurated by Dr Manjit Gogoi, Principal of Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College. Hemanga Ranjan Chutia, executive president, and Kirtidipta Bhuyan, secretary of the Alumni Association, also participated in the meeting. On the occasion, the souvenir Pragyajyoti, edited by Utpal Bharali, was unveiled by Dr Mridul Katoky, Deputy Director, IGNOU, Jorhat.

In the evening, 60 earthen lamps were lit to mark the completion of 60 years of the institution, followed by a cultural programme.

