Diamond jubilee celebrations of Athabari HS School conclude with cultural programmes

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Athabari Higher Secondary School, established in 1964, has crossed 61 glorious years. The closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebration of the school was organized on December 13 and 14. On December 13, flags were hoisted by Basanta Dehingia, Educational Supervisor of Athabari Higher Secondary School, and Satyakam Pandav, President of the diamond jubilee celebration organizing committee.

Smiti tarpan was offered by Mukunda Phukan, Secretary of the Diamond Jubilee celebration organizing committee. An inter-school debate competition in the memory of Birendranath Chetia and an inter school-quiz competition in the memory of Dipali Chetia were organized along with other programmes.

On December 14, a cultural procession was taken out in the morning, where the teaching and non-teaching staff, students, former students of the Athabari Higher Secondary School, and locals took part. An open session was organized where Satyakam Pandav, President of the diamond jubilee celebration organizing committee, presided, and Mukunda Phukan, Secretary of the committee, gave the welcome speech. Dr Pranjal Buragohain, Assistant Professor, Education Department, Dibrugarh University, and Atmaram Kumar, Assistant Professor, English Department, Moran College, were present as speakers in the open session. A souvenir edited by Dr Bijoy Krishna Chetia was released by Jagat Changmai, a litterateur, journalist, and former student. The prizes of the competitions were distributed among the winners at the end.

