National Fire Service Day observed with solemn tribute in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Along with the rest of the country, the National Fire Service Day was observed in Sivasagar on April 14 with due solemnity and respect. The programme was organized by the Sivasagar District Fire and Emergency Services Department at its office premises located near Jengonikotia in the town.

On the occasion, the ceremonial flag was hoisted by Senior Station Officer Suruj Khanikar of the Sivasagar Fire Station, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Arup Saikia paid floral tributes to the martyrs (who lost their lives in fire fighting).

Marking the occasion, officers and personnel of the Sivasagar District Fire and Emergency Services carried out a march past to pay homage to the martyrs.

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