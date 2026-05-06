Dibakar Das scores 89.6% in Higher Secondary Exams, brings pride to Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Dibakar Das of Satpakhali under Palasbari constituency in South Kamrup has brought pride to his family and the region by securing 89.6 per cent marks in the recently declared Higher Secondary final examination.

Dibakar, son of Suresh Das, an Assistant Teacher at a primary school, and Shashi Das, has shown remarkable dedication towards his studies despite financial constraints. Currently residing in a rented house at Bhagwatipara, he has been pursuing his education with determination and hard work.

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