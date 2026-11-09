Dibang Dam Facing Looming Transit Blockade as Downstream Alliance Demands Safeguards

Tinsukia: Tensions have dramatically escalated over the multi-billion dollar Dibang Multipurpose Project as a newly unified coalition representing downstream communities issued a strict 10-day ultimatum to the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The Dibang Dam Assam-Arunachal Downstream Action Alliance (DDAADAA), formed by a powerful network of indigenous bodies, student unions, and community leaders, is demanding comprehensive rehabilitation, immediate flood safeguards, and official Project Affected Family (PAF) status for all populations living downstream of the proposed 2,880 MW mega-structure.

If the state governments fail to intervene within the 10-day deadline, the alliance has threatened a complete shutdown of logistical supply chains. Alliance leaders stated that "no construction material, machinery, tools, plant or equipment of any description intended for the Dibang Dam site shall be permitted passage through our territory."

Since the construction site relies heavily on Assam’s road networks for transporting critical heavy machinery and materials, a transit blockade would effectively stall the ₹31,875-crore project.

The alliance argues that the downstream communities bear a disproportionate share of the environmental risks, including severe riverbank erosion and potential dam-break catastrophes.

DDAADAA is demanding the immediate construction of protective guide bunds, embankments, and retaining walls along the downstream stretches stretching from the Arunachal border. They are also pushing for mandatory public hearings to be held directly in the vulnerable districts of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

The friction comes at a highly sensitive time, as the central government treats the Dibang Dam as a strategic priority to moderate floods and counter China’s massive upstream river diversions on the Yarlung Tsangpo.

However, local sentiment remains heavily unswayed by state economic promises. "These mega-projects threaten our land, our livelihoods, and our indigenous identity," noted activists from backing organisations like the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the Mising student body (TMPK).

Unless a diplomatic resolution or policy shift is implemented, the region faces imminent disruption as the countdown ticks toward the alliance's blockade deadline.