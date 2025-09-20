Sadiya College students raise awareness on HIV/AIDS and STIs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: An awareness programme on HIV/AIDS & STI was organized by Red Ribbon Club, Sadiya College in collaboration with NSS unit, Sadiya College on Thursday. The programme started with an awareness rally on HIV/AIDS, STI, and Drug Abuse from Sadiya College to Thana Chariali, Chapakhowa where more than 300 students of the college participated followed by a poster drawing competition and an awareness meeting.

Dr Jai Dayal Mali, Coordinator Red Ribbon Club, Sadiya College, outlined the objective of the programme followed by a welcome address by BK Misra, Vice-Principal of the college.

