Dibrugarh Airport celebrates Yatri Seva Diwas with cultural, health, and passenger activities

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Dibrugarh Airport, celebrated Yatri Seva Diwas on Wednesday with great enthusiasm, reflecting AAI’s commitment to passenger delight, community service, and cultural connect.

The celebrations began with a welcoming ceremony, where passengers were greeted with tika and invited to click photographs at specially-designed standees and selfie booths.

Union Cabinet Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was welcomed by the Airport Director, Dibrugarh Airport, along with the AAI Dibrugarh team after he disembarked from the 1st flight of the day, 6E-6371 (Del-Dib).

A plantation drive was also organized to highlight AAI’s dedication to sustainability and creating a greener tomorrow.

To ensure the well-being of travellers and airport staff, free health check-up kiosks were set up, providing complimentary health services. The terminal building became vibrant with cultural dance performances, showcasing the rich traditions of Assam.

The MIHY team actively engaged with passengers by creating reels and digital content, capturing the festive spirit inside the terminal. Children passengers participated enthusiastically in a quiz and painting competition, making the celebration more interactive and joyful. As a token of appreciation, gifts and chocolates were distributed among children and cultural performers, adding smiles to the special occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Airport Director, Dibrugarh Airport, said, “Yatri Seva Diwas is not only a celebration of our passengers but also an opportunity to connect with them, provide a memorable travel experience, and reaffirm AAI’s focus on service with care.”

Also Read: Airports Authority of India (AAI) Dibrugarh airport to celebrate Yatri Seva Diwas

Also Watch: