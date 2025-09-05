Dibrugarh admin holds preparatory meet, issues strict Durga Puja guidelines

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A preparatory meeting for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations of 2025 was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office in Dibrugarh. The meeting, convened by the district administration, was attended by office bearers of Durga Puja committees across the district.

Discussions focused on ensuring public safety, traffic regulations, mandap security, lighting arrangements, idol immersion, and other related matters. At the outset, Additional District Commissioner and Co-District Commissioner of Naharkatia, Biraj Baruah presented the report of last year’s Durga Puja arrangements.

The district administration has issued specific guidelines for all Puja committees. These include mandatory prior permission from the administration and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from relevant departments. Installation of CCTV cameras at every mandap has been made compulsory, along with fire safety equipment, safe drinking water facilities, separate entry and exit routes for men and women, proper cleanliness with adequate dustbins, and sufficient lighting.

Committees have been directed to avoid any damage to public property while constructing mandaps and to deploy an adequate number of volunteers, whose names must be submitted in advance for police verification. Idols must be made with eco-friendly materials, and strict vigil is to be maintained against the use of intoxicants in and around Puja venues. Any religious procession during the Puja period will require prior permission from the administration. Emergency contact numbers must be prominently displayed at every mandap, while participation during immersion will be restricted to a limited number of people.

Also Read: Bongaigaon admin issues strict guidelines for Durga Puja committees

Also Watch: