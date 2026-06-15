Dibrugarh Administration Launches Eviction Drive in Majjan Road

Guwahati: Today, the Dibrugarh District Administration carried out a major eviction drive in the Paltan Bazar area, located behind the Chief Minister’s Secretariat along Maijan Road, to remove alleged illegal territory on government land near the Brahmaputra River.

The operation targeted unauthorised settlements that had reportedly been occupying land belonging to the Water Resources Department for several years. The Official team stated that nearly a hundred families residing illegally on the riverbank were affected by the drive.

During the operation, several houses and shops on the government land were demolished in an effort to reclaim the encroached area. Dibrugarh administration team said the move was necessary to protect public property and prevent further illegal occupation along the ecologically sensitive riverbank.

The eviction drive was conducted under tight security, with support from Dibrugarh Police and teams from various concerned departments. The administration said the operation was carried out peacefully and without any major untoward incidents.

The administration has not yet released details regarding the total extent of land recovered during the operation. Further information is expected to be made available following an official assessment.

The eviction drive forms part of ongoing efforts by the district administration to clear encroachments and ensure proper utilisation of government-owned land in Dibrugarh.