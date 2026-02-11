Dibrugarh: BCPL hosts 7th Annual Flower Show at Barbaruah Township

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) organized its 7th Annual Flower Show at the BCPL Township, Barbaruah, on February 8, 2026, celebrating nature, creativity, and vibrant community participation.

The colourful event showcased the enthusiasm and artistic spirit of BCPL employees and their families, who actively took part in various competitive and display categories.

The programme was graced by Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director, BCPL, along with his spouse Mousumi Changmai, whose encouragement and support added special significance to the occasion.

The event was further honoured by the esteemed presence of Dr Reep Hazarika, former Managing Director of BCPL and present State Information Commissioner, Assam, accompanied by his spouse Sunayana Hazarika.

Organized by the BCPL Staff Welfare Committee in association with the Sangini Ladies Club, the Flower Show featured an impressive display of home-grown flowering plants, vegetables, and culinary creations prepared by BCPL and GAIL employees and their spouses. The exhibits reflected remarkable dedication, patience, and creativity.

The judging panel comprised Dr Alakananda Baruah, Associate Professor of Botany, DHSK College, Dibrugarh, who brought academic expertise in plant sciences, along with Shivangi Bordoloi, a professionally trained pastry chef, and Aniket Sinha, hospitality professional and co-founder of Roselle x Caravan, Dibrugarh. Their combined expertise ensured a fair, insightful, and well-rounded evaluation.

The event reaffirmed BCPL’s commitment to fostering environmental awareness, creativity, and a strong sense of community among its employees and their families. Senior officials, employees, and family members were present in large numbers, making the occasion a grand success.

