Dibrugarh Central Jail Shocker: Inmate’s body handed to family on wheelchair

DIBRUGARH: In a horrifying incident, the body of an inmate of Dibrugarh Central Jail was handed over to his family members on a wheelchair on Thursday evening.

It has come to light that ShailjaBorgohain (30), resident of No. 2 GandhiaPuroniGaon in Lengeri, Tingkhong, mysteriously died in Dibrugarh Central Jail. He had been brought to the jail three days ago. On Thursday, he was granted bail, and his family came to take him home. Instead, they were allegedly handed over his dead body on a wheelchair, an utterly inhumane act by the prison staff. This led to a heated situation in front of the jail, with the family refusing to accept Borgohain’sbody. A team under Dibrugarh police station officer-in-charge Raju BhadhurChetri came and took the body for post-mortem.

“We were handed over his lifeless body on a wheelchair. He was already dead when we received him. The way the jail authority treated him was callous, insensitive and a gross violation of human rights. He was a healthy man when he was arrested. We want to know what happened to him in jail. We want the truth to come out and the jail authority be held accountable for the horrific incident,” a relative of the victim said.

Borgohain’sfamily members have lodged a case at Dibrugarh police station.“A case has been registered and we will start investigation. The body has been sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem and we are awaiting the report,”informed a police official.

