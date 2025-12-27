Rabindranath Tagore University, Dibrugarh University sign MoU to strengthen collaboration

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dibrugarh University (DU) on December 26 at the Dibrugarh University to strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two institutions. The MoU aims to promote joint research initiatives, faculty exchange programmes, and innovative academic activities for the benefit of students and teachers of both universities.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor of RTU, and Prof Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University.

Registrar of DU, Dr Paramananda Sonowal, OSD of RTU Dr Pranjal Morang, Prof Pankaj Chetia, and Devraj Sharma (PILO, DU) were also present on the occasion. The collaboration is expected to open new avenues for academic excellence, research cooperation, and institutional development, contributing positively to the higher education landscape of Assam.

