Dibrugarh: Devanga Bidrum Kalita, Vivek Sharma mesmerise audience at Musicability 3.0

DIBRUGARH: The third edition of Musicability 3.0: Melodies of Hope took place on May 7 at the auditorium of the New Academic Block of Madhabdev University. Held in collaboration with the university’s Centre for Marginality Studies, the event served as a powerful testament to the transformative nature of the arts and the importance of social inclusion. Musicability is a dedicated initiative aimed at creating a space of hope, joy, and dignity where artists with disabilities are recognised for their musical excellence. By fostering a supportive community for persons with disabilities, the project uses music to enhance visibility and advocate for fundamental rights.

The journey of Musicability began in May 2025 at the India Habitat Centre and has since evolved to highlight the diverse talents of Northeast India. This latest edition focused on the theme “A Celebration of Talent, Resilience and the Power of Hope,” specifically aiming to inspire the academic community.

The programme featured two remarkable performers from Dibrugarh — neurodivergent pianist Devanga Bidrum Kalita and celebrated visually impaired vocalist Vivek Sharma.

The event was structured into three distinct sessions showcasing a wide range of musical styles. In the first session, Devanga Bidrum Kalita delivered an impressive one-hour solo piano recital. His performance included sixteen pieces, ranging from classical masterpieces such as Für Elise and Turkish March to contemporary works like River Flows in You and My Heart Will Go On. His technical skill and emotional depth left the audience spellbound.

The subsequent sessions were dedicated to the legacies of legendary icons Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika. Vivek Sharma took the stage for a solo vocal performance of Garg’s famous works, followed by a collaborative session in which both artists performed O Bidesi Bandhu. The programme reached an emotional peak during the finale, as university officials, including the Vice Chancellor and Registrar, joined the artists in singing “Manuhe Manuhar Babe.”

Vice Chancellor Arupjyoti Choudhury remarked, “This event successfully conveys the message of inclusivity and resilience, sensitising our community to the immense contributions of persons with disabilities.” Chairperson Reetamoni Kakoti added that the programme was essential for “encouraging inclusion into the social and cultural mainstream.” Through their artistry, Devanga and Vivek created an atmosphere of profound inspiration, proving that talent truly transcends physical limitations, stated a press release.

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