Opposition conspiring against ruling alliance: BJP candidate Suresh Borah

NAGAON: The ruling BJP alliance candidate Suresh Borah and Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi addressed two separate press conferences at its respective district offices on Thursday here and made several statements with complaints and counter-complaints.

While addressing the press conference, BJP candidate Suresh Borah said the opposition is conspiring against the ruling alliance, especially some Congressmen are trying to achieve political mileage by destroying the good relationship with the people. “They are even creating communal atmosphere among the people overnight,” he said adding that there is a full possibility of a propaganda campaign to win the votes of a particular ethnic group. He said he had already filed a written complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

Similarly, while addressing a press conference at Nagaon Rajiv Bhavan on Thursday afternoon, Pradyut Bordoloi, the common candidate of the Congress-led Opposition Oikya Manch also alleged that Nagaon police arrested Laogaon Mandal Congress President Mojibur Rahman on false charges of employing child labour in a brick kiln owned by him.

In fact, a female worker in the brick kiln brought her child along with her due to lack of alternative arrangements to keep an eye on the child, Bordoloi said, adding that the police claimed him as a child labourer and Rahman was unjustly arrested by the Nagaon police, charging with lifetime imprisonment.

Therefore, it is necessary to take measures to prevent the spread of the disease, Bordoloi said, adding that he had already filed a complaint to the Election Commission in this regard and sought immediate removal of the Superintendents of Police of Nagaon and Morigaon district.

Meanwhile, AIUDF candidate for Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency and Dhing MLA Aminul Islam also filed a complaint against Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi at the Nagaon PS on Thursday in connection with a recent statement of Bordoloi in which Bordoloi alleged that the AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal used helicopter hired by the BJP party in election campaigns, sources added.

