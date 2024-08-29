Dibrugarh District Forms Circle-Level Task Force to Ensure Peace and Address Law and Order Issues

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district administration has formed a circle-level task force on Wednesday to prevent any untoward incidents. The district administration has called for maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

The task force will take action in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

The district administration has urged the people to inform the local police or the circle-level task force if they encounter any law and order issues or other problems.

In addition, to foster mutual trust and brotherhood within the community, the police and the administration have been conducting “road marches” in various parts of the district and organizing meetings to ensure a peaceful environment.

