Mottock Organisations Protest in Dibrugarh Demanding Scheduled Tribe Status

DIBRUGARH: The Mottock organisations on Tuesday staged a protest infront of the District Commissioner’s office in Dibrugarh seeking Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for their community. The activists holding placards and banners raised slogan for granting ST status to the community.

The members of five Mottock organisations All Assam Mottock Sanmilan, All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan, All Assam Mottock Mahila Parishad, All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Parishad and All Assam Mottock Students’ Union assembled infront of DC office.

The Mottock community, along with five other ethnic communities in Assam, including the Tai Ahoms, Morans, Koch Rajbongshis, Sooteas and Tea Tribes, have been seeking ST status in the state.

“ST status is a long pending demand of our community. The BJP government promised to grant ST status to our community along with the other communities but till date nothing has happened. Along with five other organisations, we have been staging several protest rallies for fulfilment of the demand,” said Sanjoy Hazarika, a leader of Mottock organisation. Despite promises from BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and subsequent elections, nothing has materialised and the communities remain classified as OBC.

“Promises made during polls have turned into empty words. We feel betrayed, and it is time for us to take a stand. The Mottock community has been marginalized for too long. The government needs to understand that we will not stop until we are granted ST status,” Hazarika said.

