KVK Dibrugarh Organizes Animal Health Camp in Flood-Affected Ghomtal Gaon

DIBRUGARH: As a part of contingency measures against the after effect of flood on farming community, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Dibrugarh, organized an animal health camp at Ghomtal Gaon under Tengakhat development block, an area which was badly affected by the recent devastating flood in the district.

While addressing the gathering of animal health camp, the senior scientist and head of KVK Dibrugarh Dr Hemchandra Saikia, informed that under the direction and guidance of Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agriculture University (AAU), Jorhat, Dr B C Deka and director of Extension Education, Dr Manoranjan Neog, is organizing animal health camps in all the districts of Assam through its network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and other Institutions. In order to make the animal health camp successful, both the university and ATARI Guwahati is providing all due logistic support for the greater benefit of the farming community.

In the animal health camp at Ghomtal gaon of Tengakhat locality, Krishi Vigyan Kendra completed the mega health check up for more than 270 animals comprising of cows, cattle, pigs, poultry, goats, etc. belonging to 52 farm households. Kendra also distributed several essential medicines, free of cost for all the farm animals as a preventive measure against several animal diseases or disorders that are affecting farm animals or that may affect them after flood.

Suitable advisories on the maintenance of good animal health and disease management were prescribed by veterinary expert Dr Ananta Kalita. Agricultural scientists, closely associated with the successful completion of this animal health camp were Chanyanika Thakuria and Dr Babita Tamuli.

Dr Hemchandra Saikia urged the participating farming community to practice regular due healthcare services to their reared animals as these animals can be a very good source of supplementary or complementary source of farm income. Altogether, 60 farm families of Ghomtal gaon participated in the animal health camp under the effective leadership of its local progressive farmers-cum-social worker Hiranya Sonowal.

