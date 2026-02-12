Dibrugarh district publishes final electoral roll; Voter count at 10.41 lakh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The final electoral roll for Dibrugarh district has been published on Tuesday following revisions under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The updated roll covers the six Assembly Constituencies of Chabua-Lahowal, Dibrugarh, Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhong, and Naharkatia.

According to the final electoral roll, the total number of voters in Dibrugarh district stands at 10,41,935, of which 5,39,543 are women, 5,02,381 are men, and 11 belong to the third gender. Compared to the draft electoral roll, there has been a net decrease of 1,744 voters, representing a 0.17 percent decline.

In the Chabua-Lahowal Assembly Constituency, the total electorate is 1,77,238, comprising 85,256 men, 91,981 women, and one third-gender voter. The draft roll published on December 27, 2025, had recorded 1,79,093 voters. During the revision process, 3,337 male and 4,228 female voters were added, while 4,412 male and 5,008 female voters were removed.

The Dibrugarh Assembly Constituency's final voter count is 1,97,154, including 93,685 men, 1,03,467 women, and two third-gender voters. The draft roll had listed 1,96,675 voters. In the revision, 4,322 male and 5,590 female voters were added, while 4,823 male and 4,610 female voters were deleted.

Khowang Assembly Constituency now has 1,57,363 voters, with 76,183 men, 81,176 women, and four third-gender voters. The draft roll had 1,56,880 voters. During the revision, 3,162 male and 4,132 female voters were included, while 3,150 male and 3,651 female voters were removed.

Duliajan Assembly Constituency records a total of 1,76,624 voters, comprising 85,443 men, 91,178 women, and three third-gender voters. The draft roll had shown 1,79,920 voters. In the revision, 4,148 male and 5,465 female voters were added, while 5,865 male and 6,044 female voters were deleted.

Tingkhong Assembly Constituency has a total electorate of 1,77,658, including 82,131 men and 85,700 women. The draft roll had recorded 1,75,064 voters. During the revision, 3,965 male and 5,202 female voters were added, while 2,867 male and 3,706 female voters were removed.

Naharkatia Assembly Constituency's final roll lists 1,55,898 voters, including 76,114 men, 79,783 women, and one third-gender voter. The draft roll had 1,57,047 voters. During the revision, 2,782 male and 3,627 female voters were added, while 3,498 male and 4,060 female voters were removed.

