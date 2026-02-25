Dibrugarh: Doctor's post vacant for 3 months at Dibrumukh State Dispensary

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrumukh State Dispensary at Mohanaghat in Dibrugarh district has reportedly been functioning without a doctor for the past three months, causing severe inconvenience to local residents who depend on the government facility for basic healthcare services.

According to sources, the absence of a medical officer has left patients with no option but to seek treatment at private clinics.

Although the official consultation fee at the dispensary is Rs 10, patients alleged that in the absence of a doctor, they were being compelled to spend significantly more at private establishments. Locals expressed concern that despite the dispensary remaining open, no qualified doctor has been posted to attend to patients.

Many residents, particularly daily wage earners and economically weaker families, are facing financial strain due to the additional cost of private medical care. The issue has sparked dissatisfaction among the community, with calls for the Health Department to immediately appoint a medical officer and restore regular services at the dispensary. Residents have urged the authorities to intervene at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services at the government-run facility, which serves a large population in the Mohanaghat area.

