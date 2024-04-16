Assam: Brown-spotted Pitviper spotted in Kohora River Basin of Kaziranga

Guwahati: Scientist and researchers from research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, recorded the presence of the Brown-spotted Pit-viper (Protobothrops mucrosquamatus) in Assam.

This is the first record of the viper that has been found in the state, as stated in scientific journal “Reptiles & Amphibians”, where this research finding was published under the leadership of Aaranyak’s Dr M Firoz Ahmed, and with research team Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy, Sourav Gupta and Arijit Dutta from Aaranyak.

The article by the Aaranyak team has confirmed the existence of Brown-spotted Pitviper in the Kohora River Basin of Kaziranga - Karbi Anglong Landscape. The team reported the discovery while conducting a research work in the landscape.

In Southeastern Asia, the viper can be found in countries such as Myanmar, Laos, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. In India, it has only been recorded in a few localities in Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland at elevations of 500–2,500 metres. Assam is the fourth state in India where this species has been reported as of yet.

Aaranyak’s senior scientist Dr M Firoz Ahmed, senior researcher Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy, and researchers Sourav Gupta, and Arijit Dutta, discovered the viper during a research work in the Kohora River Basin, adjacent to Karbi Hills, on August 17, 2022. Arijit Dutta successfully captured a photograph of the viper. According to the team, the viper measures approx 45 cm long.

Also, the photograph was deposited as photographic voucher at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, National University of Singapore (ZRC(IMG)2.606).

The team of Aaranyak has recently made a number of discoveries of rare species in a range of biodiverse landscapes of northeastern India. The discoveries are the Namdapha Flying Squirrel (Biswamoyopterus biswasi) and the glowing Mushroom (Roridomyces phyllostachydis) in Namdapha National Park and Asiatic long-tailed climbing mouse (Vandeleuria oleracea) in Karbi Hills, Assam, stated a press release.

