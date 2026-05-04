Dibrugarh gears up for vote counting across six Assembly constituencies

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh district is fully prepared for the counting of votes across its six Assembly constituencies on Monday with all arrangements in place at the designated counting centre at Dibrugarh Polytechnic in Lahowal.

The six seats going to the count in the district are Dibrugarh, Chabua-Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia and Khowang. Postal ballot counting will begin at 8 am, followed by EVM counting from 8.30 am onwards.

“We have made comprehensive arrangements at the counting centre. Adequate staff has been deployed, security is in place, and all logistical requirements have been met to ensure the process is conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. I urge all candidates and their supporters to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration through the day,” said Dibrugarh DC and District Election Officer Bikram Kairi on Sunday.

The counting day carries significant political interest in the district, with several prominent candidates in the fray. State Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, a four-time BJP MLA from Dibrugarh, is seeking a fifth consecutive win from the constituency. In Tingkhong, state Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah is eyeing a hat-trick victory. Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting from the newly formed Khowang constituency, looking to secure his first electoral win.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 with effect from 5 am on May 4 until the conclusion of counting. Within 100 metres of the counting centre, gatherings and vehicle parking have been completely prohibited with entry limited to authorised personnel holding valid identity cards.

Across the district, carrying weapons, using loudspeakers, setting up temporary stalls, and organizing victory rallies or celebrations have been banned for the day. A blanket prohibition on firecrackers has also been imposed across Dibrugarh district. Violations will invite action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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