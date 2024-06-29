Dibrugarh Grapples with Severe Waterlogging: DC Holds Urgent Meet, Initiate Clean-up Operations

DIBRUGARH: For the second consecutive day, Dibrugarh has been grappling under water. The important roads of Dibrugarh has been waterlogged and the people are facing the wrath of waterlogging. “Due to unscientific and faulty construction of drains, artificial flood and waterlogging has become a serious issue for the people of the Dibrugarh. The Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain is the main drain to flush out the drain water from the town. Most of the drains of Dibrugarh remain clogged due to plastic and garbages. The drains should be clean but the concerned department has failed to do,” alleged a senior citizen of Dibrugarh.

He said, “This is not the first time. In 2015 and 2020 also Dibrugarh have faced similar waterlogging problem. The Mancotta road is one of worst affected in waterlogging. We have already faced such problem but this time again the incident happened. In many areas the people are blocking the drain water by doing construction.”

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra with workers started cleaning of drains. He has been given instruction to the workers to clean the clogged drain.

Dibrugarh district Commissioner Bikram Kairi on Thursday convened an urgent meeting in the District Commissioner’s office regarding the artificial flooding and waterlogging problem of Dibrugarh town. Kairi thoroughly reviewed the artificial flooding situation in various parts of Dibrugarh and discussed the causes in detail. He emphasized the importance of regular cleaning of the city’s drains and gutters and highlighted the need for excavation of drains where necessary.

Additionally, he called on the relevant departments to take all necessary steps to clear blocked culverts and to prevent the disposal of garbage in drains and gutters. Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Dr. Shaikat Patra, Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan, Additional District Commissioner Sanghamitra Barua, Additional District Commissioner Jintu Bora were present in the meeting.

