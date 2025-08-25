Workshop on spirituality and psychological aspects of modern students held in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The oldest religious institution in the city of Dibrugarh organized a one-day workshop on ‘Modernity and Students: An Overview of Spirituality and Psychological Aspects’ under Anweshan 1.0 at Amolapatty Public Namghar under the initiative of Namghar Yuva Manch in collaboration with Amolapatty Public Namghar Samiti.

While phones have shaped the mindset and lifestyle of today’s generation, they often lead to stress, anxiety and less realistic communication, but they also help make young minds more creative and spiritual practices and awareness can help students develop positivity, peace of mind, and a stronger outlook on life, stated a press release. The workshop was conducted by the Acharya of Sri Sri Na-Gosai Satra, Dergaon, National Award winning teacher and literary pensioner of Shankaracharya Award, a special person in the spiritual field of Assam.

The workshop was attended by Rohini Ballabh Goswami Shastri Dev and Dr Brinda Barua Sharma, Specialist in Psychological Medicine and Child Psychology, Assam Medical College, as the chief guests.

The Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh, Dr Samiron Baruah, encouraged the students that were present in the workshop to attend the workshop seriously and delivered a speech on how to use our mobile phones positively in a creative way rather than misusing it. He thanked the chief guests for their presence and for shaping the students mind in a positive way through their speech.

The workshop was also attended by Dr Khanindra Mishra Bhagawati, former Principal of Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Kanoi Commerce College, a prominent person in the academic field. He delivered his speech on shaping the young mind in today’s fast-paced world. He also encouraged the young students to be spiritual in this modern era and discussed the aspects of how spiritually can shape the minds towards positivity.

In the workshop, governing principles of psychology as a discipline was discussed and also outlined the key paradigm shifts that potentially aligned with concepts of spirituality. The discussion then moved towards the discussions regarding the generation gap which is shaping today’s world.

The discussion also noted that instead of using the mobile for gaming purposes, the students could use it for creative purposes such as creating educational content, etc. It was pointed out that in a research study, it was found that the students who were engaged in gaming were more prone to mental distress and anxiety then students who were using the mobile for educational purposes to gain knowledge about the happenings in the world.

Also Read: Assam: Biswanath gears up for mega health camp

Also Watch: