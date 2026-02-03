Dibrugarh Hindu Maha Sammelan to be held at Chowkidinghee on February 8

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Hindu Maha Sammelan is going to be held at Chowkidinghee filed in Dibrugarh on February 8, 2026, as part of the centenary celebration of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). On this occasion, Hindu Sammelans are being organized across India to strengthen Sanatan Dharma and Indian cultural values.

The organizing committee has invited Manoj Dubey, President of Rashtriya Sanatan Sena, as a speaker at the event. A 20-member committee was formed under Atamaram Agarwal as President, Nirmal Kanti Shil as Secretary, Sailen Gogoi as Working President, and Hridayananda Mahanta as Chief Advisor for the conduct of the event.

The convention will be held at the Chowkidinghee Playground in Dibrugarh, serving as a symbol of the enduring spirit of Sanatan Dharma and a platform for communal harmony in the region. The event aims to mobilize the community towards a collective awakening, urging citizens to move beyond personal biases and social divisions.

"We invite everyone to join this assembly by renouncing selfishness, lethargy, and discrimination. This is an occasion to celebrate our heritage and reinforce the bonds of social equality," the organizing committee stated in a press release.

It further added, "We are expecting around 10,000 people during the programme." The programme is set to commence at 10.30 am on February 8, 2026.

