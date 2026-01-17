Hojai gears up for Hindu conference to mark Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Hindu community in Hojai is organizing a significant conference on January 18, 2026, to mark the centenary year (1925-2025) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The programme is scheduled to commence at 10:30 am at the Manipuri Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, New Market in Hojai. Organizational efforts were formalized during a general meeting held on December 27, 2025, at GCC Junior College, Rampur. Deepak Sharma has been appointed as president, with Ramjit Chauhan, Bimal Pandit, and Basanti Devi serving as vice-presidents, and Birendra Bora as secretary. A 21-member Hindu Conference Organizing Committee has thus been formed. Key highlights of the conference include the hoisting of the Dharmadhvaja (religious flag), communal singing, and deliberations by scholars on Hindu Sanatan traditions and the responsibilities of Hindus in contemporary times. The organizing committee has extended a formal invitation to all adherents of Sanatan Dharma in the Hojai region to participate and extend their cooperation. As per sources, around 50 such conferences are anticipated across the district during this centenary observance.

