Dibrugarh journalist attacked by miscreants; press fraternity demands action

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh journalist Hiranya Bora was attacked by miscreants on Friday night near Nirmali Gaon area in Dibrugarh. Hiranya Bora is working as a reporter at NKTV. He sustained injuries on his chest, mouth, and shoulder.

Hiranya Bora and his friend were returning home when suddenly miscreants attacked Hiranya with a helmet and a sharp weapon.

“The person suddenly chased and attacked me with a helmet from the backside. After that, he attacked me with a sharp weapon. I have filed an FIR at Milan Nagar police outpost against the person,” said Hiranya Bora.

The attacker has been identified as Nibaran Gogoi of Mancotta area, who has been absconding after the crime. The press fraternity of Dibrugarh condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

”The person attacked me after saying that I had done news on Trading FX and that I should be killed. I somehow managed to flee from the area. He also threatened me with dire consequences,” said Hiranya.

Attacks on journalists have risen tremendously in Assam.

“I strongly condemn the incident and demand strict action against the person who attacked our fellow journalist. There is no security for a journalist. We are the watch-dogs of the society and from time to time we are attacked for showing reality,” said Jyotirmoy Hazarika, a Dibrugarh-based journalist. On the other hand, Greater Dibrugarh Press club condemned the incident and demanded strict punishment.

Also Read: Assam: E-rickshaw drivers protest against Journalist in Bokakhat

Also Watch: