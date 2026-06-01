Joktali Higher Secondary School Wins National Tobacco-Free Institution Award

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NAZIRA: The Joktali Higher Secondary School, located in Machagarh under Nazira co-district, has earned national recognition by winning the prestigious ‘Tobacco-Free Institution Award’ at a ceremony held in New Delhi on May 29. The award was presented as part of the nationwide competition titled ‘School Challenge – Tobacco-Free Environment 2025,’ organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The initiative aims to promote a tobacco-free environment across educational institutions in the country. The competition, conducted in August, 2025, required participation from all high and higher secondary schools across India. It included activities such as street plays, poster-making, and art competitions focused on raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco.

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