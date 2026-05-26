Youth Voices Call for Stronger Climate Action at Dibrugarh University Workshop

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A participatory workshop on ‘Youth Perspectives on Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)’ was organised at Dibrugarh University on Sunday by RVC in collaboration with the Centre for Social Work Studies (CSWS), Dibrugarh University, supported by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation. The programme witnessed participation from five districts of Upper Assam - Dhemaji, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. Around 35 energetic youths, from grassroots communities to university students, actively participated in the workshop. Representatives from organisations including SEDO, RVC, Jeevan Shikhsa, NEADS, APUN, and Green Sunday Initiative also joined the discussions.

Also Read: Research-based book on ‘Bangalir Sankardev Chorca’ released at Dibrugarh University