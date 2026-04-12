Dibrugarh: Man critically injured in firing at Chaulkhowa; probe underway

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A shocking firing incident in the Chaulkhowa area of Dibrugarh on Saturday has not only left one person critically injured but also brought underlying political tensions in the region into sharp focus.

According to initial reports, unidentified miscreants opened fire at Abid Ahmed, who sustained multiple bullet injuries, including a severe injury to his left eye. He was immediately rushed to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), where he remains in critical condition.

Police reached the scene promptly and have launched a detailed investigation. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been reported so far. Security has been tightened in the area to prevent further escalation.

While authorities are treating the case as a criminal act, local accounts and community narratives suggest a deeper political backdrop linked to recent electoral tensions. Residents have alleged that disputes over voting preferences and party affiliations have contributed to the hostility that ultimately led to violence.

Sources indicate that earlier confrontations in the locality were reportedly triggered by disagreements over support for political parties, with tensions escalating over time into threats, intimidation, and acts of vandalism.

Allegations have also surfaced of repeated attacks on property, including damage to vehicles and looting of valuables, alongside claims of threats involving firearms and false criminal implication.

These incidents, locals claim, have been ongoing for months, pointing to a sustained atmosphere of fear and political rivalry. The family members have expressed dissatisfaction, alleging inadequate police action despite prior complaints and rising tensions in the area.

There are also concerns about public safety, as reports suggest threats of further violence and intimidation continue to loom over affected families. The situation has created an environment of insecurity, with some individuals reportedly fearing for their lives.

Police officials have assured that a thorough probe is underway to identify the attackers and uncover the exact motive. Authorities are also examining whether the incident is directly linked to political rivalry or part of a broader pattern of local disputes.

“Our investigation is at a preliminary stage. Further investigation is going on, and based on the statements, we will initiate action,” said Dibrugarh Additional SP (crime) Atul Kumar.

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