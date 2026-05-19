Dibrugarh Medicine Dealers Association calls May 20 shutdown over E-pharmacy concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Pharmacies across Dibrugarh district will remain closed on May 20 in protest against the growing operation of online medicine supply platforms, commonly known as E-pharmacies. The shutdown call has been given by the Dibrugarh Medicine Dealers Association as part of a nationwide protest programme initiated by pharmaceutical traders’ bodies.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, the association strongly opposed the functioning of online pharmacy businesses, alleging that the sector lacks proper regulation and monitoring mechanisms. The members expressed concern that fake or substandard medicines are often being supplied through online channels, posing serious risks to public health.

The association also questioned the practice of delivering medicines without valid prescriptions, stating that such a system is dangerous and unacceptable. They alleged that in many cases, fake prescriptions are being used to procure habit-forming and narcotic medicines illegally.

The traders further claimed that the rapid expansion of E-pharmacy services is adversely affecting lakhs of registered pharmacies and medicine shops across the country, including local businesses in Dibrugarh. They warned that the crisis could severely impact the livelihood of thousands of employees associated with the pharmacy sector.

Expressing concern over the future of students currently pursuing pharmacy education, the association stated that the unchecked growth of online medicine businesses could create uncertainty and unemployment in the profession.

The office bearers said that although several protest programmes had been organized in the past, the government has yet to take effective measures to address their concerns. They urged the authorities to introduce strict regulations and take immediate action against unregulated online medicine supply systems.

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