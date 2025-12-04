Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) demolishes unauthorized four-storeyed commercial building

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) on Wednesday demolished an unauthorized four-storied commercial building in the Loharpatty area of the city. The action came after the structure was deemed structurally unsafe and revealed to have been constructed in total violation of prevailing laws, including the Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Bye Laws 2022.

The demolition was immediately spurred by a tragedy on November 19, when 52-year-old Salma Begum was killed after construction materials fell from the building’s upper floors while she was washing utensils on her courtyard below. Located under Ward No. 10, the building, a multi-storeyed RCC structure (G+4) constructed by Mohd Yunus Khan, was sealed immediately following the incident.

DMC Commissioner Jay Vikas issued the final demolition order, following a series of notices issued to the builder. The first notice was sent on November 20 to stop construction and demand documentation, but the subsequent response from Khan was found to be ‘not satisfactory.’ The commissioner’s order provided a stark justification for the extreme measure: “It is also observed that the said building is structurally unsafe and may collapse at any time… and its continued existence endangers the safety of the public. In view of the extreme risk posed, it is imperative to demolish the said structure immediately.”

The structural inspection confirmed that the building was erected on a plot measuring just 7.75 Ls. without any official permission, constituting a severe breach of safety and planning norms.

The DMC’s prompt action was also a response to persistent public pressure. Naseer Hussain, a local resident, speaking after the demolition was successfully carried out, expressed relief, “This action was necessary, but it shouldn’t have taken a tragedy for the authorities to act. We are relieved that this dangerous structure is finally down, and we hope the DMC continues to monitor illegal construction across the city to prevent another loss of life,” the resident stated.

Also Read: Dibrugarh’s 24×7 Water Supply Project Handed Over to Municipal Corporation