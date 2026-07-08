DIBRUGARH: Passengers cry foul as auto drivers ‘exploit’ commuters after MJBT shift

Dibrugarh commuters have alleged that auto-rickshaw drivers are charging inflated fares after the bus stand shifted to MJBT, while unregulated parking and traffic congestion near the terminal have further added to public inconvenience.

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The relocation of the district's main bus stand to the Murlidhar Jalan Bus Terminus (MJBT) on AT Road has triggered widespread resentment among commuters, who allege that auto-rickshaw drivers are taking advantage of the situation by charging arbitrary and inflated fares while authorities remain silent.

Passengers travelling between Dibrugarh town and the new bus terminal claim they are being forced to pay between Rs 40 and Rs 50 for a short journey, with no uniform fare structure or regulatory oversight in place. Daily commuters, students, senior citizens, and low-income passengers say that the additional transportation cost has become a financial burden.

Expressing his frustration, Rajen Gogoi, a resident of Dibrugarh, said, "The district administration should immediately look into the matter and regulate the fares."

The issue, however, extends beyond fare disputes. Residents allege that the city's traffic situation, already under severe strain, has deteriorated further following the relocation of the bus terminal.

For years, Dibrugarh has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of auto-rickshaws operating across the town. Citizens have repeatedly raised concerns over reckless driving, traffic rule violations, indiscriminate parking, and the absence of effective enforcement. The latest development, they say, has only intensified the crisis.

Commuters allege that a large number of auto-rickshaws now wait for passengers by parking along the National Highway near the MJBT, narrowing the carriageway and creating severe traffic bottlenecks. During peak hours, long queues of autos, buses, and other vehicles reportedly choke the highway, inconveniencing motorists and increasing the risk of accidents.

Many residents believe that the administration failed to anticipate the transportation challenges arising from the shifting of the bus stand. While the relocation was intended to improve urban traffic management, commuters argue that the absence of a regulated feeder transport system and an officially notified fare chart has created an opportunity for overcharging.

Meanwhile, responding to the situation, a traffic official from Dibrugarh police station said, "I request the public to note down the registration number of the autos that charge higher prices. We will definitely take action."

With public dissatisfaction mounting, citizens are now urging the district administration, Transport Department, and traffic police to intervene before the situation worsens further.

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